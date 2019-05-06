Saving Lives: Video Demonstration Of A Remote Controlled Life Preserver

This is a promo video of the U SAFE (no, u in trouble) remote controlled life preserver from Noras Performance. You just toss it in the water and guide it to a person in need using the remote control's thumb stick (it looks like a Wii Nunchuk), you can then guide them back to safety. Simple enough. You just better hope I don't have the controller, because I will steer your straight into the jaws of a t-rex. "Don't you mean great white?" That's it, I'm just going to drive it in circles around you now.

Keep going for the video.

