Saving Lives: Video Demonstration Of A Remote Controlled Life Preserver

May 6, 2019

This is a promo video of the U SAFE (no, u in trouble) remote controlled life preserver from Noras Performance. You just toss it in the water and guide it to a person in need using the remote control's thumb stick (it looks like a Wii Nunchuk), you can then guide them back to safety. Simple enough. You just better hope I don't have the controller, because I will steer your straight into the jaws of a t-rex. "Don't you mean great white?" That's it, I'm just going to drive it in circles around you now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees you don't need a life preserver if you trust Aquaman.

  • Ren

    I guess we can add lifeguarding to the growing list of jobs at risk of automation.

  • Munihausen

    Just so long as I can buy sunscreen, Corona Light, and an ounce with my President Yang UBI Fast Pass.

