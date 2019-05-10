Russians Mod Bentley With Tank Treads

This is a video from Youtube channel AcademeG of a used Bentley that was heavily modified with tank treads. Man, I would totally drive that, and probably straight into an enemy's living room when he's sitting down for dinner. Yeah, then pop a wheelie right there in the middle of his TV dinner. "Is it really a wheelie if you're driving a tank?" Please -- this is my fantasy.

Keep going for the whole video, which includes the build and a ton of test drive footage.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees if you have the option, always drive the tank.