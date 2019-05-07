Roomba Modded To Curse When It Runs Into Things

May 7, 2019

cursing-roomba.jpg

This is a video of the Roomba that Youtuber Michael Reeves modded to curse whenever it runs into something, then took to his local Target to do some test marketing on shoppers there. It goes over very well, and if somebody manufactured cursing Roomba mods and sold them on Etsy they could probably make a pretty penny. Maybe not as pretty as *pulling coin from pocket* this penny, but I only bend over the pick up the very finest. "That's a dime." And this one? "A beer bottle cap." What is that worth, like a buck? Because I know where to find a whole bunch of them. SPOILER: the bar -- let's go.

Keep going for the video, which should automatically start at 7:00 when the test marketing is happen, but feel free to watch before that if you have time to kill and really don't care how you kill it (there's also another test at 3:30).

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees it should also squirt blood.

Surprisingly Fascinating: Mathematicians Discuss Using The World's Best Chalk

Previous Story

Microsoft HoloLens 2 Live Demo Fails To Live Demo

Next Story

  • I realize the kid in the video is likely going for humorous with his comments here, but were people actually complaining that their roomba needed to feel more human?

  • GeneralDisorder

    No. He builds shitty robots professionally similar to Simone Giertz or The Useless Duck Company. The whole point is "build weird shit". Like the time he built a full auto airsoft rig that shot him for losing health in Fortnite.

  • sizzlepants

    I watched 36 seconds of that nerd and in that time he compared himself to Steve Jobs, Jesus, Copernicus and Galileo.

    Because he figured out how to trigger a sound file with a button.

    It's also generally frowned upon (if not actually illegal) to film people in a public business without their knowledge or consent. But there's no way his ego can't be hampered by stupid human concerns.

  • Closet Nerd

    Oh shit!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: are you okay?, cleaning, cursing, different strokes for different folks, humanizing things, i think i'd have a heart attack every time it bumped something, johnny 5, modding things, mods, robots, so that's what that looks and sounds like, sure why not, vacuum, you sound angry
Previous Post
Next Post