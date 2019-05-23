Responsible Babysitting: Mountain Biker Does Some Extreme Riding With Tow-Behind Baby Carrier

This is a video of professional street trials/mountain bike rider Danny Macaskill (previously) ripping down some Scottish mountains with a pull-behind baby carrier in tow. Obviously, there's no baby in the carrier when he's going extreme, only a doll. Still, it's fun to watch and pretend I just sent a similar video to my sister because I'm babysitting my nephew while she's out to a nice dinner with her husband. I can almost hear her car peeling out of the restaurant.

