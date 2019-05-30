Recreating Willy Wonka's Lickable Wallpaper

That...looks unsanitary. I call next.

This is a video of the folks at Healthy Junk Food recreating the flavored, lickable wallpaper from Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. Basically, they start with edible paper (I thought all paper was edible?), then brush on a layer of clear flavoring. Simple enough. Snozzberries aside, would you lick it? I'd lick it. Of course I also lick the glue off regular wallpaper whenever my mom takes me to Home Depot. "You're probably also the reason they put those 'FOR DISPLAY ONLY' signs on all the toilets there." Haha, you know for being glue that shit really runs right through you (I also pee in the bathtubs!).

Keep going for the whole video, which is probably longer than it needs to be, as well as the scene from the movie for reference.

Thanks to DT, who agrees the next time you throw a party you should just tell everyone the wallpaper is flavored. The paint in the bathroom too.