Realistic Terminator T-800 Hand Tankard And Split Head Bookends

May 24, 2019

terminator-hand-tankard-1.jpg

These are the Terminator T-800 hand tankards ($58) and split head bookends ($79) available from Merchoid. Both are cast in resin and hand painted, and the tankard includes a washable stainless steel insert for easy cleaning. They also both include the Cyberdyne Systems logo and either could probably make a decent murder weapon in a pinch. Just don't go telling the police where you got the idea, because I'm not being an accessory to your crime unless you swear to me I can be a floral scarf or hair tie.

Keep going for more shots of both.

terminator-hand-tankard-2.jpg

terminator-hand-tankard-3.jpg

terminator-hand-tankard-4.jpg

terminator-hand-tankard-5.jpg

terminator-hand-tankard-6.jpg

terminator-head-bookends-1.jpg

terminator-head-bookends-2.jpg

terminator-head-bookends-3.jpg

terminator-head-bookends-4.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who informed me these fall under both his 'take my money' and 'my wife is pissed at me for stupid shit I buy on the internet again' purchase categories. A scary place to be.

  • Munihausen

    You forgot to say “please.”

  • Bling Nye

    That sonofabitch took my pants!

