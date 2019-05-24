Realistic Terminator T-800 Hand Tankard And Split Head Bookends
These are the Terminator T-800 hand tankards ($58) and split head bookends ($79) available from Merchoid. Both are cast in resin and hand painted, and the tankard includes a washable stainless steel insert for easy cleaning. They also both include the Cyberdyne Systems logo and either could probably make a decent murder weapon in a pinch. Just don't go telling the police where you got the idea, because I'm not being an accessory to your crime unless you swear to me I can be a floral scarf or hair tie.
Keep going for more shots of both.
Thanks to K Diddie, who informed me these fall under both his 'take my money' and 'my wife is pissed at me for stupid shit I buy on the internet again' purchase categories. A scary place to be.
-
Munihausen
-
Bling Nye
