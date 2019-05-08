Plastic Lid That Clips On Your Beer, Disguises As A Cup Of Coffee

May 8, 2019

stealth-beer-coffee-lid.jpg

This is the Trinken Lid, a plastic lid that snaps onto the top of a beer can and, when placed in a paper cup (not included), disguises your brewski as a piping hot cup of gogo juice. Alternatively, just pour your beer in a coffee cup like a normal person who can't be bothered to hunt down their Trinken Lid every time that want to sip a cold one under the radar. Trust me, I've been doing it at work for years, and nobody is the wiser. "Everyone knows you're drunk." No they don't. "You threw up in the copier." That bright light gives me vertigo. "That doesn't even make sense." Oh I'd like to see you come up with a better excuse when you're as wrecked as I am.

Keep going for a few more shots.

stealth-beer-lid-2.jpg

stealth-beer-lid-3.jpg

stealth-beer-lid-4.jpg

stealth-beer-lid-5.jpg

Thanks to David W, who agrees coffee cups are modern humanity's secret stashes.

Man Casually Eats His Ice Cream While Watching A Sidewalk Brawl

Previous Story

Star Wars Obi Wan Vs Darth Vader Fight Scene Reimagined

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: beer, booze, brewskis, coffee, coffee cup, cold ones, deception, drinking things, hiding in plain sight, incognito, not bad, smart thinking, sure why not, this is coffee i swear, whatever works, yes i'm double fisting coffees leave me alone
Previous Post
Next Post