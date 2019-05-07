Okaaay: This Termite Spray Commercial From Thailand

May 7, 2019

thailand-termite-commercial.jpg

This is a long-form commercial for Chaindrite termite killing foam from Thailand. It's convincing, and if I had a termite infestation I wouldn't hesitate to trust my home's half-eaten infrastructure to Chaindrite. Thankfully, I don't have a termite infestation, but I do have bed bugs. You know, I can still remember simpler times when I was a child and my mom would tuck me in bed with a "Goodnight, sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite." Back then I thought bed bugs were make believe. Well they're not, they're real, and, just like every other roommate I've had, will ruin your life.

Keep going for this commercial, as well as another for Chaindrite insect killer.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who, if I'm not mistaken, has earned two gold star stickers in just as many days. Unfortunately you took my last gift card yesterday, but you can have this. "A CVS receipt?" Wear it proudly like a sash.

  • Matt

    termite spray is a large reason why we are losing honey bees, fun "fact" that i learned at a seminar

  • hearevil

    Yeah so that is not true what so ever, mites are killing bees not human causes.

  • The_Wretched

    And pesticides from humans are killing bees.

  • Munihausen

    Better than anything Ogilvy's done in 50 years.

