Officially Licensed Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Candles

May 28, 2019

dragon-egg-candles-1.jpg

These are the presumably for-display-only officially licensed Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Candles available from ThinkGeek. The complete set of three (Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal) unscented (they should have made them smell like burning flesh) candles costs $28, and don't reveal little keepsake baby dragons when they melt. That's poor product design. Also, $28? They'd be a lot cheaper if they took my advice and sold them as unlicensed 'colored pinecone' candles. I could get you something close to a real dragon for $28. "You mean you in one of those cheap inflatable dinosaur costumes." YOU WISH. Also, yes. Let me know, a couple extra bucks and I'll also twist you up a bunch of really shitty Valyrian steel balloon swords.

Keep going for a couple more shots like it matters.

dragon-egg-candles-2.jpg

dragon-egg-candles-3.jpg

Thanks to Candace C, who agrees these are going to look great by the sink in your Game Of Thrones themed guest bathroom.

Finally, Costco Is Now Selling 27-Pound Buckets Of Macaroni & Cheese

Previous Story

Almost Six Minutes Of Game Of Thrones' Hound Insulting People

Next Story

  • Speaking of questionably licensed game of thrones shit. WTF is this?

    https://got.gtarcade.com/

    I see ads for this everywhere. The website links for game info and how to play say "coming soon". Looks sketchy AF. Why would GOT actually license this?

  • The_Wretched

    In before tragic teens see if they too can be the "unburnt."

  • Danny Deluxe

    Ya'll don't know how much just regular old candles cost, do you?

  • Bling Nye

    If they were scented, I could understand the price... I bought an absolutely amazing smelling candle for $30 about that size and it is phenomenal.

    Unscented though? Yeah, you may as well get your money's worth with these and put them in your butt.

  • Geekologie

    what's the smell

  • Frédéric Purenne

    There better be an unmelted dragon inside once the eggs are burnt for that price.

    EDIT: Wait, with the final season we have, HBO is not getting a cent from me.

  • Douchy McDouche

    At $28 they better be made from genuine dragon shit.

  • sizzlepants

    Or infused with weed so you can get a buzz on while they burn.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Some people are so easy to please.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burning things, but why?, different strokes for different folks, dragons, eggs, expensive, game of thrones, i can't cook that sunny side up!, melting, no scent? they should be scented come on now, officially licensed, sure why not, things that look like other things, thinkgeek, wax
Previous Post
Next Post