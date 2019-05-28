These are the presumably for-display-only officially licensed Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Candles available from ThinkGeek. The complete set of three (Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal) unscented (they should have made them smell like burning flesh) candles costs $28, and don't reveal little keepsake baby dragons when they melt. That's poor product design. Also, $28? They'd be a lot cheaper if they took my advice and sold them as unlicensed 'colored pinecone' candles. I could get you something close to a real dragon for $28. "You mean you in one of those cheap inflatable dinosaur costumes." YOU WISH. Also, yes. Let me know, a couple extra bucks and I'll also twist you up a bunch of really shitty Valyrian steel balloon swords.

