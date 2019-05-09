Nice And Disturbing: Elon Musk's Face Deepfaked Onto Baby Bodies

This is a video compilation created by Youtuber The Fakening starring Elon Musk's face on a variety of different baby bodies. Why would anybody do that? I have no clue, and I'm not sure I want one unless this is a treasure hunt, and this certainly doesn't look like a treasure hunt. "Then why'd you bring the compass and shovel?" I was really hoping.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Pamela J, who agrees the internet is dark and full of terrors.