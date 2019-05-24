New Star Trek: Picard Show Gets A Teaser Trailer

This is a teaser trailer for the upcoming CBS All Access web television series Star Trek: Picard. It asks a lot of questions of why Jean-Luc Picard left his position as Starfleet admiral, but answers none of them. I mean, unless 'I just wanted to make wine' is the answer. Stick to the Earl Grey, bro! Some more info:

Star Trek: Picard takes place 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, with Picard having abandoned his life as a Starfleet admiral... presumably because of something dark and tragic in his past. Could it be connected to the destruction of Romulus from 2009's Star Trek, which we have learned will play a part in the series? Or is it something else? Either way, it looks like Picard is going to be pulled back into the life he had once left behind.

Sounds deep. The show is scheduled to debut late 2019 with a run of ten episodes, but I already know how it ends because SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: I was able to watch almost five seasons of Lost before losing interest. This will probably end with me watching all ten episodes because that's much more manageable. "Wow, way to ruin it, GW." The cat's out of the bag!

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks to Luc, Jeffrey S, K Diddie and flam, who agrees ol' Picard better drop some classic 'Make It So' and 'Engage's.