Netflix's Dark Crystal Series Gets A Promising Trailer

This is a trailer for Netflix's upcoming Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance series. The show is being released August 30th, and serves as a prequel to the original 1982 Dark Crystal movie. I'm not gonna lie, it looks highly watchable. Sure the original Dark Crystal freaked me out, but I was just a kid then. I'm an adult now. "Are you though?" Only in age and appearance.

Keep going for the trailer while I send the trailer to my girlfriend and ask if she wants to Netflix and chill lol she'll say no.

