Netflix's Dark Crystal Series Gets A Promising Trailer

May 30, 2019

This is a trailer for Netflix's upcoming Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance series. The show is being released August 30th, and serves as a prequel to the original 1982 Dark Crystal movie. I'm not gonna lie, it looks highly watchable. Sure the original Dark Crystal freaked me out, but I was just a kid then. I'm an adult now. "Are you though?" Only in age and appearance.

Keep going for the trailer while I send the trailer to my girlfriend and ask if she wants to Netflix and chill lol she'll say no.

  • GeneralDisorder

    In my mind The Dark Crystal is indistinguishable from Labyrinth and The Never Ending Story.

  • Fraggle Rock was better...
    ;-)

  • Bling Nye

    Ya look like Gelfling...

    SMELL like Gelfling...

    Maybe ya ARE Gelfling!

  • Taste like Gelfling?
    ;-)

  • Bling Nye

    This won't hurt, we just want to drain your living essence.

  • Munihausen

    So much resisting...can't I just get on with my life?

    Looks pretty faithful.

