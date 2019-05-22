Neato: How Honey Reacts In Microgravity

Hey guys I'm still not 100% today but I'm going to see what I can manage but in the event I go missing I should be back tomorrow with a fresh coat of paint. This is a video of Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques demonstrating how honey reacts in microgravity. Interesting, but how does it TASTE in microgravity? "The same." But you don't know that for sure.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees do peanut butter next.