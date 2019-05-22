Neato: How Honey Reacts In Microgravity

May 22, 2019

Hey guys I'm still not 100% today but I'm going to see what I can manage but in the event I go missing I should be back tomorrow with a fresh coat of paint. This is a video of Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques demonstrating how honey reacts in microgravity. Interesting, but how does it TASTE in microgravity? "The same." But you don't know that for sure.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees do peanut butter next.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Just like Winnie the Pooh.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Welcome back, GW!!! Hope shit worked itself out!

  • biggs33

    Why is NASA not showing us the important experiments? They know damn well what fluids we want to see commingling in zero gravity...

  • tyr2180

    Differential oil and spray cheeze?

  • biggs33

    Sure.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Stomach bile and spleen juice?

  • biggs33

    Ok that too.

  • Joe Schmopped

    Looks more like honey mustard.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Any fluid with sufficient viscosity would behave the same way.

  • Gingerbread

    In case you run out of paint, you should consider getting a fresh coat of space honey

  • Bling Nye

    Captain Kirk is an authority on space honeys.

  • Wooder

    Hey Honey, my nose is pretty runny, you may think its funny but its SNOT!

  • Munihausen

    Definitely worth the $10k to get that jar up there.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't see any downsides. It's food. It's a toy to show off to the world. There's potentially some stuff to learn about how viscous liquids behave.

  • Evan Lang

    Can you prove they need food?

