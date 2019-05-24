NASA Releases Video Announcing We're Going Back To The Moon By 2024 (And Staying There)

May 24, 2019

This is a video released by NASA and narrated by William Shatner announcing the organization's plans to return to the moon by 2024 and maintain a presence there as we push human exploration further into the solar system and beyond (the plan includes 'Gateway', a space station orbiting the moon and serving as a recharge and repair station for reusable lunar landers). The scientists and engineers in the video view the moon as a sort of jumping-off point for future missions into space, already outside the difficulty of escaping earth's atmosphere. So -- do you think you would be able to survive on the moon? That was a trick question, and the answer is only if I decide to let you, because I will be the leader of a ruthless barbarian moon tribe.

