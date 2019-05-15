Nailed It: Three Person Motorcycle Ride Through Living Room

May 15, 2019

motorcycle-through-living-room.jpg

This is a video from Queensland, Australia (where else besides Florida?) of a dude deciding to take his motorcycle for a spin through the living room with two people riding behind him (previously: this massive living room burnout). It does not work out very well for them, although it did work out better than I expected. Also, why was there no audio? My guess is because the kind of person who would think this is a good idea in the first place is the same kind of person who uses the sort of colorful language that would make their poor mum blush. I mean, provided she hasn't already been murdered by some unholy snake-spider hybrid. "A snider?!" Or a spake -- really depends on who boned who.

Thanks to Ricky S, who agrees that was a pretty shitty Foster's commercial.

  • Douchy McDouche

    He just wanted the bike to fit the vertical video format.

  • spikedeclue

    I wonder what acceptance criteria was for this plan. What was the positive result they were hoping for?

  • Doog

    I imagine inside is the safest place to ride a motorcycle in Australia

  • Bling Nye

    I'm reminded of a t-shirt I once saw that said, "If you can read this, the bitch fell off."

  • Douchy McDouche

    OMG WAS SHE OK?

