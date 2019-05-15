Nailed It: Three Person Motorcycle Ride Through Living Room

This is a video from Queensland, Australia (where else besides Florida?) of a dude deciding to take his motorcycle for a spin through the living room with two people riding behind him (previously: this massive living room burnout). It does not work out very well for them, although it did work out better than I expected. Also, why was there no audio? My guess is because the kind of person who would think this is a good idea in the first place is the same kind of person who uses the sort of colorful language that would make their poor mum blush. I mean, provided she hasn't already been murdered by some unholy snake-spider hybrid. "A snider?!" Or a spake -- really depends on who boned who.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ricky S, who agrees that was a pretty shitty Foster's commercial.