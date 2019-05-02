Musician Coaxes The Sounds Of Different Instruments Out Of His Guitars Using A Variety Of Techniques
This is a video of musician Davidlap getting his electric and acoustic guitar to pretend they're different instruments by playing them in unusual ways. Instruments include: bagpipe, koto, percussion, violin and cello (with and without bow), sitar, bass, and banjo. Which was your favorite? I think the bagpipes were mine, and I'm not just saying that because they were the first one and I didn't watch the whole video.
Keep going for the video while I call all my old bandmates and let them know I still hate them and will never forgive what they did.
Thanks to Ash, for reminding me my least favorite bandmate of all was the time I was in that one-man band.
sizzlepants
