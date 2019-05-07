Microsoft HoloLens 2 Live Demo Fails To Live Demo

May 7, 2019

hololens-live-demo-fail.jpg

Just look -- look at all the nothingness we've created with this technology.

This is a video from Microsoft's annual Build developer conference of a live demo of their latest HoloLens 2 mixed reality smartglasses that fails to wow the audience. Mostly because the live demo doesn't work. Apparently we were supposed to watch a play-by-play of the Apollo 11 moon landing, but they get Houston we have a problemed. The WORKING demo is actually pretty cool and available to see in its entirety from a rehearsal video made before the conference (embedded below the failure). That's the thing about tech demos -- you never know when they're gonna turn around and bite you in the ass. *rubbing buttock* Raccoons either. You spend enough time hanging out with them in the sewers that you think they're your friends, but they're not -- they really only want the cat food you failed to bring them.

Keep going for the videos, the second of which when the tech actually works is pretty sweet.

Thanks to John P, who agrees this is when you casually make your way offstage and go get a drink.

  • Based on their outfits and that set design, I'd guess this was a demo from 1989.

  • sizzlepants

    I don't understand how anyone was supposed to see the rocket with bare eyes.

    And I say this as someone who's actually been lucky enough to try a Hololens!

    I will say the new model looks a lot sleeker and more comfortable (especially for extended use). But yeah, that rehearsal totally looks like the video feed from within a 3rd pair of Hololenses.

  • Konstantin

    They weren't. There are big screens to either side that show the view from one of the cameras on the floor. So the live audience was watching the screen, not the stage, seeing, effectively, exactly the same thing that you see in the second video.

  • sizzlepants

    So in that case why not just hit the play button on their practice video like everyone else just did?

    At this point I'm left to wonder if they ever actually anticipated performing a real demo or if they just recognized that they would get 10x the views with a 'fail' clip.

