Microsoft HoloLens 2 Live Demo Fails To Live Demo

Just look -- look at all the nothingness we've created with this technology.

This is a video from Microsoft's annual Build developer conference of a live demo of their latest HoloLens 2 mixed reality smartglasses that fails to wow the audience. Mostly because the live demo doesn't work. Apparently we were supposed to watch a play-by-play of the Apollo 11 moon landing, but they get Houston we have a problemed. The WORKING demo is actually pretty cool and available to see in its entirety from a rehearsal video made before the conference (embedded below the failure). That's the thing about tech demos -- you never know when they're gonna turn around and bite you in the ass. *rubbing buttock* Raccoons either. You spend enough time hanging out with them in the sewers that you think they're your friends, but they're not -- they really only want the cat food you failed to bring them.

Keep going for the videos, the second of which when the tech actually works is pretty sweet.

There hasn't been such an embarrassing moment for @Microsoft since Windows 98 crashed on stage during Bill Gates' presentation. Today, at #MSBuild, #HoloLens 2 didn't work at all during Satya Nadella's speech and this happened to John Knoll of Star Wars, IL&M, and Photoshop fame. pic.twitter.com/8BpQ9gToab — César Berardini (@cesarberardini) May 6, 2019

Thanks to John P, who agrees this is when you casually make your way offstage and go get a drink.