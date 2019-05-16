Mashup Of Tyrion Lannister Arguing With Monty Python And The Holy Grail's French Taunter

May 16, 2019

Note: Probably not for people who aren't caught up with Game Of Thrones.

This is a video mashup from Funny Or Die of Tyrion Lannister attempting to negotiate with the French Taunter (John Cleese) from Monty Python And The Holy Grail. As far as mashups go, it's a pretty good one. My dog and the piece of raw meat that fell on the kitchen floor when I was making meatballs last night? That was a bad mashup. "She poop the bed?" God, worse than I do the night before a big work presentation.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees sometimes it's just best to let your trebuchet do your negotiating for you.

  • Jericho

    Ironically, they actually used the Python script in Valaryian when Dany first came to the walls of Mereen.

  • Closet Nerd

    Having the rabbit at the end kill Cersi would still be better than what they did....

