Man Stuffs Bluetooth Speaker In Stuffed Dog Toy, Plays Meows To Confuse Cats

This is a video from Youtuber walter santi, who decided to jam a Bluetooth speaker in the bottom of a stuffed dog toy, then place it in his dad's backyard and play the sound of kittens meowing to confuse the cats who live there. Unsurprisingly, it works very well. After all, cats are curious creatures. Oftentimes too curious for their own good. And you know what they say-- "Curiosity killed the cat?" What? No -- always make sure they're out of the room and the door is closed before having sex because they can see in the dark and they absolutely will watch and judge you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who, for three tips in a day, receives a gold star sticker and *riffling through wallet* the remaining balance on this Jamba Juice gift card. Congratulations, get a scoop of protein powder additive for me.