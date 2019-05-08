Man Casually Eats His Ice Cream While Watching A Sidewalk Brawl

This is a video from Brazil of a man who casually orders and eats a soft serve ice cream while watching a sidewalk brawl unfold right in front of him. Free with any ice cream purchase: complimentary front row fight seat. He's so calm and collected. Although I guarantee if they'd made him drop his ice cream he would have murdered every last one of them. I recognize a sociopath when I see one.

Keep going for the video.

