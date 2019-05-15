Luna Lee Performs Radiohead's Paranoid Android On Traditional Korean Gayageum

This is a video of my personal favorite gayageum player Luna Lee (previously) performing Radiohead's 'Paranoid Android' on her instrument. The song and instrument really work surprisingly well together. Now I'm sure I've mentioned it before, but-- "Yeah yeah, you've seen her in concert a bunch of times, you're her biggest man." You think anybody has already gotten a tattoo of her playing? "No." *lifting shirt over back with gusto* Well think again! "It says 'FOR A GOOD TIME JUST ASK' in big block letters." Dammit, this is the second time that tattoo artist has screwed me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, for reminding me of my fandom.