Lookout, A Parody Phone Product That Live Streams What's In Front Of You On Screen So You Don't Have To Look Up

This is a promo video for Lookout, a satire phone product that uses an angled lens to stream what's in front of you in an overlay on your phone's screen so you don't have to look up to see where you're going. Some more info while four out of five people wish it was real:

This is Lookout, a new camera that looks ahead, so you can keep looking down. Finally, you can see what's in front of you, without ever having to look up from your phone. Lookout is enabled by a breakthrough camera system which allows the lens to tilt forward and constantly stream your immediate surroundings to an intelligent overlay, at the top of your screen.

I guarantee somebody makes this a real phone attachment and app within the year. And that person will be me, and I'll get filthy rich because of it. *immediately starts counting chickens before they've hatched, begins construction on a Ferrari shaped mansion that actually drives*

Keep going for the video.

