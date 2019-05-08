Living The Dream: Little Girl Falling Asleep Eating Pizza

This is a short video of a little girl who "had just been swimming and was hungry and tired" trying to eat a piece of pizza and sleep at the same time. And let me tell you -- as someone who's spent their entire adult life trying to perfect this art: it isn't easy. She does a pretty good job for an amateur though, 4/5 slices of cheese and a breadstick.

Keep going for the video while I wonder why her parent even bothered with the pepper and carrot strips. And why is that ketchup and not ranch?

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees it's hard when your priorities clash.