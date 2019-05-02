Little Girl Trains Pet Parrot To Attack Anyone She Shrieks At

Note: Precious little banshee, keep your volume low.

This is a short video of Twitter user @Apex_sH's niece, who has allegedly trained her pet parrot (a sun conure?) to attack anyone she shrieks at. And I think I speak for everyone when I say thank God this little girl doesn't have dragons. You know, like in that Game Of Thrones show. People are still watching that, right?

Keep going for the video.

My niece has her bird trained to attack anyone she screams at 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ea0JoWMNrT — Lord Flocko 🐦 (@Apex_sH) April 30, 2019

Thanks to Ehrin, who agrees someone is clearly ready for battle.