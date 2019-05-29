Laptop Loaded With Six Of The Most Destructive Pieces Of Malware Sells For $1.3-Million

A laptop loaded with some of the most destructive pieces of malware in history has just sold at auction for $1.345-million. The alleged art piece, named 'The Persistence Of Chaos', contains six pieces of malware responsible for a cumulative $95-billion worth of damages. Some more info while I try to convince my girlfriend that malware must have ordered all the new electronics in my man cave. It was those no-good hackers, honey!:

Commissioned by cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct, "The Persistence of Chaos" was created by artist Guo O Dong, who told The Verge that the piece is a way to give abstract cyber threats physical form. It contains viruses like WannaCry, which infected more than 200,000 computers across 150 countries and caused nearly $4 billion in damages, and BlackEnergy, which shut down a power grid in Ukraine, among other stunts. The laptop also contains the ILOVEYOU, MyDoom, SoBig and DarkTequila malware. Each is meant to be a reminder that ransomware has the potential for real-world harm.

In case you didn't notice (how could you not notice?), I linked all the malware names in the quote above in case you wanted to read more about each threat. That said, if I had known a computer loaded with malware could ever be worth so much, I would have sold my grandparents' laptop years ago. It's probably worth at least double this.

