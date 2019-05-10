KFC's Sexy 'Chickendales' Customizable Digital Video Cards For Mother's Day

Mother's Day: it's this Sunday. Enter KFC's 'Chickendales' digital Mother's Day cards. They're customizable video cards you can send to your mom to let her know you think the Colonel is your real father. INTERESTING FACT: Did you know Mother's Day is KFC's busiest day of the year? That's true, which is why I always take my mom to Popeye's instead to avoid the long lines and hastily made biscuits.

Keep going for a video promo, which may be too sexy for some viewers.

