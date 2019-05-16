'Karen Of The Boreal Valley': Woman Lopes Around On All Fours

Note: Keep your volume low, epic soundtrack.

This is 'Karen Of The Boreal Valley', a mysterious video of a woman demonstrating her animal-like agility by bounding around on all fours. I beleve the meme video was inspired by 'The Dancer Of The Boreal Valley', a boss in Dark Souls 3. But is this actually a horse in a human costume? I don't know, the video was really too low quality to say for sure. But if I were a betting man, which *lifts pant legs with three-fingered hands to reveal mechanical replacement knees* I'm not anymore, I would bet the same way I always did at the roulette wheel. "All on green." Every cent.

Keep going for the whole video (she even leaps a picnic table!).

