'Karen Of The Boreal Valley': Woman Lopes Around On All Fours

May 16, 2019

Note: Keep your volume low, epic soundtrack.

This is 'Karen Of The Boreal Valley', a mysterious video of a woman demonstrating her animal-like agility by bounding around on all fours. I beleve the meme video was inspired by 'The Dancer Of The Boreal Valley', a boss in Dark Souls 3. But is this actually a horse in a human costume? I don't know, the video was really too low quality to say for sure. But if I were a betting man, which *lifts pant legs with three-fingered hands to reveal mechanical replacement knees* I'm not anymore, I would bet the same way I always did at the roulette wheel. "All on green." Every cent.

Keep going for the whole video (she even leaps a picnic table!).

Thanks to hairless, who agrees everybody's idea of living their best life is different.

The Aftermath Of A Dump Truck Trying To Battle A Bridge

Previous Story

Mashup Of Tyrion Lannister Arguing With Monty Python And The Holy Grail's French Taunter

Next Story
  • MustacheHam

    If you plan to host a hypnotist, be sure to lock the damn doors so nobody escapes thinking they're a horse.

  • The_Wretched

    Give it a go folks. It's a decently hard work out. Also, I wonder about the swinging involved, maybe.

  • Lone Skeleton

    echoing @kuroi This is a Vordt reference, not a Dancer one.

  • Ollie Williams

    Face down, ass up, that's the way she likes to... uh... gallop around like a fucking weirdo.

  • Kuroi

    That's the Vordt of the Boreal Valley music.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Training hard to beat that Guinness record?

    https://geekologie.com/2012...

  • sizzlepants

    That.... or we're seeing the start of the next step in the crossfit cult.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, different strokes for different folks, freaky deaky, getting around, heck if i know, i'm coming lord!, interesting, just be careful somebody doesn't try to put you in a zoo, oh wow, running, running around having a great time, so majestic, you do you
Previous Post
Next Post