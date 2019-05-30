It Was Only A Matter Of Time: Picard Teaser Trailer Imagined As A Viagra Commercial

This is a video of that Picard teaser trailer edited with the audio from a Viagra commercial. It works unsurprisingly well. I mean it already had all the fixings for a boner pill commercial anyways -- the outdoors, a vineyard, an old man -- the only things it was missing was an older but still beautiful grey haired wife and a canoe or convertible. Still, I doubt Picard actually needs any help down there. I bet he already knows the secret to a decent boner, and I suspect that secret is tea -- Earl Grey, hot. "What is that, your sixth cup today, GW?" Eighth. I think I just felt something.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees an erection lasting over four hours is only a problem if you let it be.