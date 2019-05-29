Is That Regulation?: A Glass And Gold Ping Pong Table

This is the Impatia Lungolinea gold edition table tennis table from Turin, Italy based Adriano Design. The table is made from crystal glass with 24k gold connecting joints made by "expert Italian goldsmiths." I feel like that's a waste of their talent. The table measures 274cm x 152.5 cm x 76 cm, weighs 250kg (551-pounds), and costs $26,000. *spit-takes coffee, slurps off desk* But is a table tennis table made of glass regulation to play on? Let's copy and paste some Wikipedia, shall we?

The table is 2.74 m (9.0 ft) long, 1.525 m (5.0 ft) wide, and 76 cm (2.5 ft) high with any continuous material so long as the table yields a uniform bounce of about 23 cm (9.1 in) when a standard ball is dropped onto it from a height of 30 cm (11.8 in), or about 77%.

Well the dimensions are exact, but I'm not sure about the bounce. Maybe it really is regulation? Oh, wait:

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) approves only wooden tables or their derivates.

Womp, womp -- $26,000 and you can't even use it for sanctioned tournament play. Still, it would be good for-- "Laying on top of naked and having pictures taken from underneath." Wow --- does it take a special helmet or can you just read my mind like that naturally?

Keep going for a couple more shots of my new dining room table.

Thanks to v, who agrees at least the table won't warp from all the spilled drinks when playing champagne pong.