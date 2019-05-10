Insanely Violent Cartoon Commercial For Liquid Death Canned Mountain Water

This is a cartoon commercial for Liquid Death "Murder Your Thirst" eco-friendly canned mountain water from the Austrian Alps (created by former Netflix creative director Mike Cessario and allegedly popular with Silicon Valley tech workers who don't do beer). A 12-pack of 16.9 ounce tallboy cans will set you back $22 on Amazon, although that money would probably be better spent on cheap hard liquor if you ever plan on drinking this commercial out of your brain.

Keep going for the full commercial, which only gets more intense from the gif.

Thanks to CJCJCJCJ, who agrees if you really wanna murder your thirst tortuously, you should dehydrate it slowly.