Insanely Violent Cartoon Commercial For Liquid Death Canned Mountain Water

May 10, 2019

This is a cartoon commercial for Liquid Death "Murder Your Thirst" eco-friendly canned mountain water from the Austrian Alps (created by former Netflix creative director Mike Cessario and allegedly popular with Silicon Valley tech workers who don't do beer). A 12-pack of 16.9 ounce tallboy cans will set you back $22 on Amazon, although that money would probably be better spent on cheap hard liquor if you ever plan on drinking this commercial out of your brain.

Keep going for the full commercial, which only gets more intense from the gif.

Thanks to CJCJCJCJ, who agrees if you really wanna murder your thirst tortuously, you should dehydrate it slowly.

  • The_Wretched

    I don't mind the gore so much as the any-mation style. Its pathetic.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    So... it's water?

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Love it!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Yeah, I supposed water is pretty metal when it's in a metal can.

  • sizzlepants

    All this does is make me miss Metalocalypse.

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Me too.

  • Tony Farris

    From the same animators who make Mr. Pickles on AdultSwim.

  • James Mcelroy

    but it looks so refreshing.

