Impressive Deepfake Of Bill Hader Morphing Into Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger As He Performs Impression Of Him

This is a video from Conan featuring footage of Bill Hader that was edited by Youtuber Ctrl Shift Face using AI to replace Hader's face with Arnold Schwarzenegger's whenever he's doing an impression of him. It's scarily smooth and impressive. That gender-swapping Snapchat filter? Not so much. "Awww -- you didn't make a pretty girl, GW?" Couldn't even recognize my face as a face.

Keep going for the video.