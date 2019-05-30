Impressive Deepfake Of Bill Hader Morphing Into Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger As He Performs Impression Of Him

May 30, 2019

This is a video from Conan featuring footage of Bill Hader that was edited by Youtuber Ctrl Shift Face using AI to replace Hader's face with Arnold Schwarzenegger's whenever he's doing an impression of him. It's scarily smooth and impressive. That gender-swapping Snapchat filter? Not so much. "Awww -- you didn't make a pretty girl, GW?" Couldn't even recognize my face as a face.

Keep going for the video.

Airsoft Player Demonstrates Just How Effective His Camouflage Is

Previous Story

Video Of Man Meticulously Restoring Game Boy To Mint Factory Condition

Next Story
  • Deksam

    What if the T100 had gone too far into the past?...

    https://imgsafe.org/image/2...

  • Closet Nerd

    FLINT LOCKWOOD!

  • Bling Nye

    STEEEVE!

  • Closet Nerd

    Such a great movie. Did you know Steve was voiced by NPH?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Bill Hader is a national treasure. Finishing up Barry season 2 right now.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I guess I don't know Bill Hader's face well enough because it took watching the entire video to really notice the difference. Then again everyone in Hollywood looks like everyone else in Hollywood.

  • Jenness

    We really can't believe or trust anything we see anymore, we actually haven't been able to for some time.

  • Doog

    To some degree you can believe what you physically see taking place, but videos you absolutely cannot.

    This is only going to get worse and worse until truth becomes unknowable.

  • Bling Nye

    I like how we've gotten to a point in society where truths are subjective and relative. What is true for one person is "fake news" for another.

    We can all just yell "I REJECT YOUR REALITY AND SUBSTITUTE MY OWN" at each other and the sky until society as a whole collapses because no one is capable of functioning in realities that don't mesh with their own.

    OR we can become educated and empathetic with the ability to step outside ourselves and function in multiple realities in cooperation and harmony.

    The optimist in me hopes for the latter, but the cynical realist in me recognizes the former is far more likely (and is currently happening to an increasing degree) since it takes less effort and people tend to prefer being lazy and stupid for as long as they can comfortably get away with it.

    /rant

  • Eric Ord

    How do I know I can trust what you said? I only saw it.

  • The DeepFake of Hader cornholing Arnie is better...
    ;-)

  • Ollie Williams

    Ah yes, good old Arnold Arnold. What a clown.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ai, artificial intelligence, celebrities, computers, deepfakes, man i wish this had existed when i was making that 'a little bit about me' video for my dating profile, oh wow, so that's what that looks like, terrifying, the future nears, this will only be used for bad, video, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post