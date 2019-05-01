I'm Outta Here: Cat Opens Door To Let Itself Outside

May 1, 2019

cat-opens-door-outside.jpg

This is a short video of a hairless cat who knows how to open the handle style patio door to let itself outside. Pretty smart, but just remember: a cat who can open doors is one step closer to murdering you in your sleep. Or letting me in so I can put your hand in warm water and make you pee the bed. Food for thought. "Wait -- is this Fancy Feast?" It's really not that bad, right? I used it to make meatloaf for a potluck once and nobody knew. Almost everyone got sick, but nobody knew. That's the great thing about potlucks *putting on cool guy shades* you can never really know where the diarrhea came from.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if cats can learn to open doors, why can't we train them to clean their own litter boxes?

The FoldiMate Automatic Home Laundry Folder

Previous Story

Cool: Sound Activated Self-Rolling Dice

Next Story
  • Jenness

    It's not a CAT!

  • nik

    Slow news huh? I thought cats have been doing that forever...

  • Octo

    Dobby is freeeee!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, cats, don't worry i've got it, doors, fancy feast, from the look of it i bet that cat only gets only the fanciest feasts, here kitty kitty, learning, murdering you in your sleep, opening things, pets, pretty kitty, screw this i'm outta here, smart
Previous Post
Next Post