I'm Outta Here: Cat Opens Door To Let Itself Outside

This is a short video of a hairless cat who knows how to open the handle style patio door to let itself outside. Pretty smart, but just remember: a cat who can open doors is one step closer to murdering you in your sleep. Or letting me in so I can put your hand in warm water and make you pee the bed. Food for thought. "Wait -- is this Fancy Feast?" It's really not that bad, right? I used it to make meatloaf for a potluck once and nobody knew. Almost everyone got sick, but nobody knew. That's the great thing about potlucks *putting on cool guy shades* you can never really know where the diarrhea came from.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if cats can learn to open doors, why can't we train them to clean their own litter boxes?