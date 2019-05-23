Iffy: A Clear Safe For Locking Your Distracting Gadgets Away From Yourself

May 23, 2019

gadget-safe-1.jpg

Zero willpower? Enter this $130 - $210 (depend on lid color -- wait what? this looks like $30 tops) time-locking plastic safe available from Amazon Japan. I believe it was originally designed to keep kids away from cookies until after dinner, but has since become a distracting technology solution. That's cool, I'll just stare at it until it unlocks. Ooooor knock it onto the floor and break it. *picking up Playstation controller* The cat did it, mom. "We haven't had a cat in years." She's just a really good hider - how else would you explain the shredded curtains or all the turds in the basement? "You?" Admittedly, this con sounded a lot more foolproof in my mind.

Keep going for one more shot of what setting the timer on a regretful purchase looks like.

gadget-safe-2.jpg

Thanks to v, who agrees soon willpower won't even exist anymore.

  • Tigerh8r

    That thing is waaay to small for my kids to fit in it, and no air holes!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    How little willpower does the average adult have? FFS!

  • GeneralDisorder

    George Carlin said the following about intelligence:

    Think of the average person. Think how intelligent they are. Then realize half of them are dumber than that!

    I suspect this is one of those late stage capitalism sorts of products. A solution looking for a problem.

  • Ollie Williams

    Disposable items for adults who don't know how to be adults. Just what we need.

