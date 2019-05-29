Ice Cold: Cat Knocks Motorcycle Racer Off Bike Through Television

May 29, 2019

This is a short video of a pretty kitty doing what cats do best: being preciouls little jerks. In this case, using its power to knock a motorcycle racer off his bike during a race through the television. It does lick the rider's wounds afterwards though, so there's that. "That doesn't make it okay." I never said that it did. Now, get that cat in front of the TV and let's see what kind of damage it can do on The Bachelorette. Sharpen its claws, tell it not to hold back.

Keep going the full video complete with slow-motion replay.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees cats aren't afraid to wield their magic right in front of you.

  • Douchy McDouche

    He could've died! That cat committed a feliny!

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    The same thing happened to Ozzy Osbourne https://youtu.be/GPz_V9oVNt...

  • Homestar

    Cats are assholes.

  • Irina Abramovich

    What a cute kitty!!=)

  • adsffda

    wasn't this on here like a month ago?

