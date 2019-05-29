Ice Cold: Cat Knocks Motorcycle Racer Off Bike Through Television

This is a short video of a pretty kitty doing what cats do best: being preciouls little jerks. In this case, using its power to knock a motorcycle racer off his bike during a race through the television. It does lick the rider's wounds afterwards though, so there's that. "That doesn't make it okay." I never said that it did. Now, get that cat in front of the TV and let's see what kind of damage it can do on The Bachelorette. Sharpen its claws, tell it not to hold back.

