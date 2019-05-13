Holy Smokes: Woman's Ultra-Impressive Lightsaber Skills

May 13, 2019

This is a short video of stunt woman, entrepreneur, speaker, and educator Michelle C Smith (links to her Instagram with tons and tons of impressive staff spinning, martial arts, and stunt videos) showing just how much Force she's got with some very impressive lightsaber skills (I particularly like the behind-the-back catch). Now I'm still waiting for confirmation from 23andMe, but I think she may in fact be the real last Jedi. For reference, my legs fell asleep on the toilet this morning and I pulled down the shower curtain trying not to collapse onto the floor. You know they say 80% of home accidents occur in the bathroom, but I think that figure is a little closer to I'm definitely going to die there, probably soon.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees Michelle probably could have sliced Darth Maul into at least quarters, if not eighths.

Russians Mod Bentley With Tank Treads

Previous Story

Whatever It Takes: College Hurdler Supermans Across Finish Line For The Win

Next Story
  • Javier Arreola

    Fake!!! The shadows are all wrong in her "lightsaber"

  • Tigerh8r

    u old skewl!

  • Eric Ord

    cuet gril

  • Mi Will

    Missed opportunity, Holy Snokes*

  • Jenness

    I wonder how many kids she has because she just reminds me of those annoyed moms of toddlers & pre-schoolers doing 18 things at once trying to get them out of the door.

  • Munihausen

    Greivous would beat the crap out of that lady.

  • Closet Nerd

    Terrified and slightly aroused....

  • Eric Ord

    SHE'S A HUMAN BEING, OH MY GOD

  • Douchy McDouche

    With an amazing ass.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: acrobatics, holy smokes, i am into this, impressive, jumping and kicking and swinging things and all around having a great time, lightsaber, martial arts, oh wow, skills, star wars, stunting, stunts, the force, using the force, video
Previous Post
Next Post