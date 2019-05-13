Holy Smokes: Woman's Ultra-Impressive Lightsaber Skills

This is a short video of stunt woman, entrepreneur, speaker, and educator Michelle C Smith (links to her Instagram with tons and tons of impressive staff spinning, martial arts, and stunt videos) showing just how much Force she's got with some very impressive lightsaber skills (I particularly like the behind-the-back catch). Now I'm still waiting for confirmation from 23andMe, but I think she may in fact be the real last Jedi. For reference, my legs fell asleep on the toilet this morning and I pulled down the shower curtain trying not to collapse onto the floor. You know they say 80% of home accidents occur in the bathroom, but I think that figure is a little closer to I'm definitely going to die there, probably soon.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees Michelle probably could have sliced Darth Maul into at least quarters, if not eighths.