Heck Yeah: Video From This Year's Easter Fireworks Battle In Chios, Greece

Because church isn't entirely about getting reprimanded for drinking too much blood at communion, this is a video of the annual Rouketopolemos fireworks battle between two rival congregations on the Greek island of Chios. The 50,000+ firework battle takes place the night before Easter every year and, from what I gathered from the video, the object is to try to hit Hogwarts Castle as many times as possible.

Keep going for the, with a bunch of different angles of the battle.

Thanks to LK, who agrees fireworks make every occasion even better.