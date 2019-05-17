Heck Yeah: Video From This Year's Easter Fireworks Battle In Chios, Greece
Because church isn't entirely about getting reprimanded for drinking too much blood at communion, this is a video of the annual Rouketopolemos fireworks battle between two rival congregations on the Greek island of Chios. The 50,000+ firework battle takes place the night before Easter every year and, from what I gathered from the video, the object is to try to hit Hogwarts Castle as many times as possible.
Keep going for the, with a bunch of different angles of the battle.
Thanks to LK, who agrees fireworks make every occasion even better.
-
Bling Nye
-
GeneralDisorder
-
Douchy McDouche
-
@reallyrealDonald