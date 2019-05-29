Happy Endings: Disabled Armadillo Gets Custom Wheelchair

This is a video of a five month old armadillo that was found by the side of the road starving after getting hit by a car and losing the use of both back legs. Thankfully, doctors fixed him up with a custom wheelchair (plus named him Bonilha), and now he can live out the remainder of his happy life in a caretaker's yard as half animal, half monster truck. And isn't that the most any of us could hope for? "What the hell are you doing, GW? Get out of the road." IT'S WHAT I WAS MEANT TO BE.

Keep going for the video, which unfortunately didn't include any footage of Bonihla crushing cars. Or rolling around at all really. You think they would have shot some of that.

