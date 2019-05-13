Guy Performs Bass Arrangement Of The Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind?' On Guitar With Colored, Blacklight Reactive Strings

This is a video of musician TommyLeeDepp performing a bass arrangement of the Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind?' (best known by non Pixies fans as the song at the end of Fight Club, which I shouldn't even be talking about) on a guitar with blacklight reactive glowing fluorescent strings. It's much chiller than the actual full song. Something I could get intimate to? Now THAT *winks* remains to be see-- oh, nope, my girlfriend is shaking her head no.

Keep going for this video as well as the original while I perform a diving elbow drop on my unsuspecting coworker Greg from the top of our shared cubicle wall.

Thanks to Jenn, who informed me I met her at a very strange time in her life.