Guy Performs Bass Arrangement Of The Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind?' On Guitar With Colored, Blacklight Reactive Strings

May 13, 2019

where-is-my-mind-glowing-string-bass.jpg

This is a video of musician TommyLeeDepp performing a bass arrangement of the Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind?' (best known by non Pixies fans as the song at the end of Fight Club, which I shouldn't even be talking about) on a guitar with blacklight reactive glowing fluorescent strings. It's much chiller than the actual full song. Something I could get intimate to? Now THAT *winks* remains to be see-- oh, nope, my girlfriend is shaking her head no.

Keep going for this video as well as the original while I perform a diving elbow drop on my unsuspecting coworker Greg from the top of our shared cubicle wall.

Thanks to Jenn, who informed me I met her at a very strange time in her life.

  • Tigerh8r

    Dammit! He's going to get ALL the chicks!

  • sizzlepants

    Totally worth hearing - but the still image gives you a better visual than the entire video.

