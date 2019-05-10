Guy Creates 'Cold Fire' You Can Touch And Not Get Burned

This is a video from The Action Lab of the creation of a 'cold fire' (plasma) torch that you can touch and not get burned, and doesn't have enough thermal energy to ignite a match (it's basically an unenclosed version of a plasma globe lamp). Trogdor is almost certainly not into this. Some more info while I wonder just what exactly the purpose of a fire that can't set an enemy's castle on fire is:

In this video I show you how to make cold fire! I show you why fire is normally hot and why plasmas are usually hot. Then I show you how to actually make cold fire by removing the thermal energy of the gas ions while still keeping the thermal energy of the free electrons! This is an amazing cold fire that you touch and not get burned!

The video is pretty long, but he explains exactly what's happening in its entirety starting at 0:53, with actual demonstration beginning at 3:02. But does this serve any ACTUAL purpose? Probably only for magic tricks. Is this your card? "Hey that's my Visa!" *wink* Thanks for all the Amazons.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to C-Nasty, who agrees he should have at least touched it with his tongue.