Geo Metro Stunt Car Crash As Viewed From The Inside

Remember last weeks's video of The Little Geo Metro That Couldn't crashing into the side of the hill it was trying to jump? Well here's some footage from inside the vehicle. It really gives you a sense of just how not nearly fast enough it was going to ever stand a chance of making that jump. Plus the passenger's safety helmet comes off in the crash. Next time you might actually want to strap that thing on before performing whatever bad idea you've come up with, because Darwin does award silver medals.

Keep going for the video, complete with slow-mo wreckage and the original video for reference.

Thanks to Stu (who also sent the original) for the followup. Way better than any time my doctor has called with test results.