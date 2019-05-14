Geo Metro Stunt Car Crash As Viewed From The Inside

Remember last weeks's video of The Little Geo Metro That Couldn't crashing into the side of the hill it was trying to jump? Well here's some footage from inside the vehicle. It really gives you a sense of just how not nearly fast enough it was going to ever stand a chance of making that jump. Plus the passenger's safety helmet comes off in the crash. Next time you might actually want to strap that thing on before performing whatever bad idea you've come up with, because Darwin does award silver medals.

Keep going for the video, complete with slow-mo wreckage and the original video for reference.

Thanks to Stu (who also sent the original) for the followup. Way better than any time my doctor has called with test results.

  • Tigerh8r

    The most interesting part is the realization that there were actually TWO idiots in that car!

  • Wooder

    Wow love how the passenger's helmet flew off...it was a single strap to save your melon.
    Is the IPhone really the jump cam...is the budget that low...
    Is this movie sponsored by charity?

  • Deksam

    "Send in the Irish, the Irish cost nothing."

  • Deksam

    Good thing the passenger HAD a helmet...

  • GeneralDisorder

    That bottom video is quite possibly the worst.

  • The_Wretched

    Can we get the vid of them getting medical care next?

  • GeneralDisorder

    You want to watch them smoke a cigarette and drink a beer?

  • sizzlepants

    Probably would have made it if he hadn't decided to use the 200lb phone holder.

  • Draco Basileus

    Flukes of Hazzard.

  • Doog

    Dooks of Hazzard.

  • Closet Nerd

    The mattress was a nice touch

