Game Of Thrones Inspired 3-D Printed Fire Breathing Dragon Lamps

May 16, 2019

fire-breathing-dragon-lamp-1.jpg

This is one of the $52 Game Of Thrones inspired fire breathing dragon lamps 3-D printed and sold by Bulgarian Etsy shop Kvant3dPrinting. They're available in fire breath colors of blue, red, or white, and, unfortunately for anybody who doesn't live in a country that uses F style electric plugs, will require a converter to use. Plug options would have been nice. And I'm not just saying that because the last time I tried making my own adapter out of fork tines that things didn't go according to plan, but-- "Fireworks?" Like the 4th of July in my hand.

Keep going for a handful more product shots.

fire-breathing-dragon-lamp-2.jpg

fire-breathing-dragon-lamp-3.jpg

fire-breathing-dragon-lamp-4.jpg

fire-breathing-dragon-lamp-5.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees an actual fire is the original lamp.

Nailed It: Three Person Motorcycle Ride Through Living Room

Previous Story

The Aftermath Of A Dump Truck Trying To Battle A Bridge

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    I like it.

  • Closet Nerd

    GW, speaking of Fireworks, they're now legal in PA.... just sayin

  • The_Wretched

    Just in time for Biden to use them to be exciting.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: 3d printing, bedside lamp, burninating, burning things, different strokes for different folks, dragons, etsy, fire, fire in the hole!, fire-breathing dragons, game of thrones, lamp, let there be light!, sure why not, trogdor is into this
Previous Post
Next Post