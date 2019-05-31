Game Of Thrones 'Cleganebowl' With Lightsabers And Star Wars Music Added

NOTE: spoilers if you haven't already seen the second to last episode, although it's probably too late for that now if you've already seen the picture or deduced what the Cleganebowl is.

This is a video of Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane battling his brother The Mountain during their confrontation in the Red Keep in the second to last episode of Game Of Thrones, but with lightsabers and Star Wars music added. It's kinda crazy The Hound carried all that hate around with him his whole life. That isn't healthy. In the famous song by Elsa from Frozen:

♫ Let it go, let it go can't hold it back anymore

let it go, let it go

turn away and slam the door

I don't care what they're going to say

let the storm rage on

[and in the Hound's case] the heat never bothered me anyway ♫ [and in the Hound's case] the heat never bothered me anyway ♫

Also, do you think that fall at the end actually killed The Mountain? Because I bet he's still alive somewhere, and I bet he's angry. 4/5 Hand of The Queen's heads smashed like ripe melons.

Thanks to carey, who agrees it's only a matter of time until the Adventures Of Drogon spinoff.