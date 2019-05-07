Free Car Wash!: People Driving Through Broken Fire Hydrant

Note: Guy filming likes them curse words.

This is a short video from Buena Park, California starring a fire hydrant that a truck backed into and broke, prompting a free high pressure car wash for anyone else who drives by. The guy filming calls the two people who do drive through it maniacs, but I'm pretty sure that's just a case of the pot calling the kettle black, because you can hear the crazy in his own voice. Probably a fun guy to have two or three beers with, and the worst to have eight or nine. "Now are you projecting, GW?" Only holographic images of my penis straight to your brain.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees if you see a free car wash, you take advantage of it if you care about the environment at all.