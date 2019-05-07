Free Car Wash!: People Driving Through Broken Fire Hydrant

May 7, 2019

Note: Guy filming likes them curse words.

This is a short video from Buena Park, California starring a fire hydrant that a truck backed into and broke, prompting a free high pressure car wash for anyone else who drives by. The guy filming calls the two people who do drive through it maniacs, but I'm pretty sure that's just a case of the pot calling the kettle black, because you can hear the crazy in his own voice. Probably a fun guy to have two or three beers with, and the worst to have eight or nine. "Now are you projecting, GW?" Only holographic images of my penis straight to your brain.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees if you see a free car wash, you take advantage of it if you care about the environment at all.

Saving Lives: Video Demonstration Of A Remote Controlled Life Preserver

Previous Story

Fancy Pants: Uncorking A Bottle Of Dom Perignon With Nothing But A Champagne Flute

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    That's a good plan to wash the blood out of your truck bed after murdering... ahem, I'm not planning anything!

  • Closet Nerd

    Oh, so THAT is why I've been seeing holographic images of your penis more often lately...

  • sizzlepants

    Can you imagine this clown's reaction if he would have seen that truck hit the runaway ramp yesterday?

  • Geekologie

    best day of his life, easy

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: broken, car wash, cars, free is always the right price, heck yeah i'll hand dry you for five bucks, i prefer the rainbow foam myself, it's raining!, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video, water, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post