Finally, Costco Is Now Selling 27-Pound Buckets Of Macaroni & Cheese

May 28, 2019

bucket-of-mac-n-cheese.jpg

Because occasionally my angry letters are read and appropriate action is taken, Costco is now selling 27-pound buckets of Chef's Banquet Macaroni & Cheese. The $90 bucket contains 180 servings, broken down into six 30 serving zip-sealed pouches of cheddar sauce and six 30 serving zip-sealed pouches of elbow macaroni pasta. That's a shame, because I was really hoping it was just a bucket of loose mac & cheese. You know, something you could just dive right into. The entire bucket contains *crunching the numbers* approximately 39,600 calories, and I've already issued a challenge to all my favorite competitive eaters to see who wants to be the first to die trying to eat it all. "Any responses yet?" No, but I'm sure they're just busy eating or suffering on the can.

Thanks to Karen H, who pointed out the product is also apocalypse ready, and has a shelf life of approximately 20 years. Valuable info for the days to come.

Side By Side (Technically Top On Bottom) Comparison Of F1 Pitstop In 1981 Versus 2019

Previous Story

Officially Licensed Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Candles

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    It was disgusting, and likely lethal, when that ex-felon preacher sold them. Not better now from costco.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Finally, something that will keep my wife happy for a day.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    One box was never enough. The 30 serving feeding bag might just be enough to quell my hunger.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I tend to cook two boxes at once. And eat both of them myself. Then feel fat and gross and sweaty and ugly...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: apocalypse ready, cheese, doomsday bunker, eating things, finally, food, i love mac and cheese and i don't care who knows it unless you're my doctor in which case i haven't eaten it since your warning last visit, just five pounds for me please i'm trying to watch my figure, real products that exist, survival, thank you, the wait is over, well it's about time
Previous Post
Next Post