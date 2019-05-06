Every R2-D2 Beep In Star Wars: A New Hope (880)

May 6, 2019

every-r2-beep.jpg

This is a video of every R2-D2 beep, boop and bop in Star Wars: A New Hope. The total of 880 includes each individual sound he makes, so they add up quickly when he's saying something long. Although I actually watched the movie over the weekend to celebrate May the Fourth and I counted way fewer. I'm also a bad counter. "You were also watching The Big Lebowski." Valid point.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey and K Diddie, who agree R2 has a surprisingly dirty mouth.

Using A Hot Cup Of Coffee To Make A Paper Helicopter Hover

Previous Story

Flaming Bagpiper Unicyclist Dressed As Darth Vader Performs Star Wars Theme On Two Bagpipes Simultaneously

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but what was he saying?, counting things, dare to dream, droids, everybody needs a hobby, good to know, important information, movies, numbers, r2d2, star wars, sure why not, this is important, time consuming, well that must have been a fun project, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post