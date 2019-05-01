Extreme Sports: Guy Gets Ridden Like A Snowboard

May 1, 2019

In bros being bros news, this is a short video from Austria of a guy riding his friend like a snowboard. They wipe out pretty quickly. Still, I like how the rider yanks on his board's hood to keep his face out of the snow, that was nice of him. Personally I would have jammed a foot into the back of his head and steered towards the nearest launch ramp, but that's just me and I take full advantage anytime I don't draw the short straw.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to KG, who agrees agrees he should have at least attempted a 360.

  • KingCraigers

    Kick flip?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Okay but can he do a 50-50 slide to a 900 Backside Misty?

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    wonder who the alpha friend and the beta friend is

  • Bling Nye
  • Closet Nerd

    Like Lela & Bender

  • Bling Nye

    Fully clothed? Pfft, amateurs.

