Disappearing Rubik's Cube Magic Trick

This is a short video of a man performing a disappearing mini Rubik's Cube magic trick. First he makes the cube vanish, then its image appears on the playing card he's holding. How does he do it? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: he flicks the cube away with the middle finger of his right hand, and the picture of the cube on the card was there the whole time. *lights Sherlock pipe with fire finger, exhales rainbows* I expected more.

Keep going for the whole trick.

Thanks to Jennifer C, who agrees real magic is usually accompanied by an explosion and completely unexpected results.