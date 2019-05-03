Disappearing Rubik's Cube Magic Trick

May 3, 2019

This is a short video of a man performing a disappearing mini Rubik's Cube magic trick. First he makes the cube vanish, then its image appears on the playing card he's holding. How does he do it? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: he flicks the cube away with the middle finger of his right hand, and the picture of the cube on the card was there the whole time. *lights Sherlock pipe with fire finger, exhales rainbows* I expected more.

Keep going for the whole trick.

iframe width="968" height="575" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OEQ1zwxcEA0" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Thanks to Jennifer C, who agrees real magic is usually accompanied by an explosion and completely unexpected results.

Smart Thinking: Man Stand On Front Of Car Roof To Hold Sofa While Transporting

Previous Story

20th Century Fox Releases Six Separate Alien Shorts Online To Celebrate Franchise's 40th Anniversary

Next Story
  • uKER

    The "cube" is probably printed onto a piece of paper, perspectived so as to fool the camera.

  • Bling Nye

    I thought that was a possibility at first too, but GW nailed it. You can see a corner of the cube printed on the card when he shows it (conspicuously covering the cube, but not entirely) and the middle finger of the right hand flicks the cube off the table into their lap.

    Here's the video: https://youtu.be/OEQ1zwxcEA0

  • Joe Schmopped

    screwed up the link embedding.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    That's the real magic!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: abracadabra!, cards, disappearing, hocus pocus, magic, magic tricks, now it's time for some real black magic, now you see it now you don't, penn and teller are not thrilled, playing cards, rubik's cube, sleight of hand, tricks, video
Previous Post
Next Post