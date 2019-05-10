Dinner And Dessert: Ice Cream Shop Unveils McDonald's Chicken Nugget Rolled Ice Cream

This is a video from ice cream shop XXI ICE in Ireland of their McDonald's chicken nugget rolled ice cream (take that, McDonald's ice cream machine always being broken). It's chopped up chicken nuggets mixed and rolled with ice cream. Granted you could probably make a similar version at home with some nuggets and Häagen-Dazs, but just how high did you get?

Keep going for the complete video, complete with nugget garnish.

Thanks to Lana, who agrees it's only a matter of limited time until McRib ice cream.