Dinner And Dessert: Ice Cream Shop Unveils McDonald's Chicken Nugget Rolled Ice Cream

May 10, 2019

This is a video from ice cream shop XXI ICE in Ireland of their McDonald's chicken nugget rolled ice cream (take that, McDonald's ice cream machine always being broken). It's chopped up chicken nuggets mixed and rolled with ice cream. Granted you could probably make a similar version at home with some nuggets and Häagen-Dazs, but just how high did you get?

Keep going for the complete video, complete with nugget garnish.

Thanks to Lana, who agrees it's only a matter of limited time until McRib ice cream.

  • CL114C0777498D

    we deserve our fate

  • Draco Basileus

    I'll save them the trouble by throwing up in my mouth and then swallowing it back down again.

  • The_Wretched

    That's about how I'm feeling. I'd not mind trying the icecream roll but fail to see what the prechewed mcnugget ads to the experience.

  • sizzlepants

    Just because you can....

    Gross.

  • Wooder

    Like lipstick on a pig ....its still a pig!

  • Munihausen

    This is why you're fat.

