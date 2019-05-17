Dare To Dream: Scooter Backflip Down 20 Stairs

This is a video of world champion scooterer Dante Hutchinson backflipping down the iconic El Toro 20 at El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California. For reference, just like a tin of Planters, that's entirely nuts. That was a RISKY MANEUVER, and he just barely manages to clear them all. You know I remember when I used to go out skateboarding with friends in high school my buddy Eli always used to yell GO BIG OR GO HOME even though I'd already made my choice and called my mom for a ride like a half hour prior.

