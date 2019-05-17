Dare To Dream: Scooter Backflip Down 20 Stairs

May 17, 2019

This is a video of world champion scooterer Dante Hutchinson backflipping down the iconic El Toro 20 at El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California. For reference, just like a tin of Planters, that's entirely nuts. That was a RISKY MANEUVER, and he just barely manages to clear them all. You know I remember when I used to go out skateboarding with friends in high school my buddy Eli always used to yell GO BIG OR GO HOME even though I'd already made my choice and called my mom for a ride like a half hour prior.

Keep going for the full video, complete with celebratory aftermath.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees you should never leave home without your crash helmet.

70-Year Old Florida Man Stands Through Sunroof And Spreads His Wings While Cruising Down Interstate

Previous Story

The End Nears: Drone Programmed To Dodge Balls Thrown At It

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    I really want to see the 50 outtakes before he finally landed it.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Hahahah: "scooterer"!

  • Keegano

    So, you do a jump and celebrate by destroying your equipment? I hope he's not planning on using that helmet in the future as he just destroyed it's integrity. On second thought... keep on keepin on.

  • sizzlepants

    I remember jumping those stairs in some old Tony Hawk game (part 2?) and thinking it was nuts. This is incredible.

  • Beard

    That's some good scootin'.

  • Bling Nye

    I kinda want to see a movie made ala RAD but with scooters instead of bmx, and they could call it "Razor's Edge".

    Hollywood, pay me.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: acrobatics, dare to dream, dear god, extreme sports, flip, gotta wear your helmet, risky maneuvers, scooter, scootin', so that's what that looks like, sure why not, taking chances, to infinity and beyond!, trying hard and believing in yourself, video
Previous Post
Next Post