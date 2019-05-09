Dare To Dream: Man Sets New Guinness World Record For Fastest Typing With Nose

This is a video of dreamer Davinder Singh setting the new Guinness World Record for fastest typing with his nose. In order to clench the record he had to type the 103 characters of 'Guinness world records have challenged me to type this sentence using my nose in the fastest time.' faster than the previous record of 43.85 seconds, which he does with a nose bleeding 40.19 seconds. Impressive. Maybe not as impressive as my unofficial record of longest time spent beating your head against a keyboard, but the internet is trying to kill me.

Keep going for the pecking in action while I suggest this guy dress up as a drinking bird toy for Halloween.

Thanks to K Diddie, who reminds you all: dream it and you can achieve it.